Reliance Jio Rejects Telegram Founder Pavel Durov's Claims Over App Ban in India

Reliance Jio has publicly rejected allegations made by Telegram founder Pavel Durov, who recently suggested that telecom operators and rival technology companies may have played a role in the messaging platform's temporary restriction in India.

In a statement posted on X, Jio said it had "absolutely no involvement" in the government's decision to block Telegram and described the allegations as baseless. The telecom operator added that it had neither requested nor lobbied for any action against the messaging platform. The clarification comes amid growing controversy surrounding the temporary ban imposed ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination.

Background: Durov Linked Rivals to Telegram's Troubles

The controversy began after Durov criticised India's decision to temporarily block Telegram, arguing that the move had "punished" more than 150 million users while failing to stop the circulation of leaked examination material. He also suggested that competing platforms and industry players could have benefited from the restriction.

In comments that sparked widespread debate online, Durov referenced major technology and telecom companies, including Reliance, Meta, and WhatsApp, implying that commercial interests may have influenced the decision against Telegram. His remarks followed the Indian government's move to temporarily restrict the platform over allegations that organised cheating networks were using Telegram channels to distribute leaked NEET examination papers and defraud candidates.

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Why Telegram Was Blocked

The Indian government imposed a temporary restriction on Telegram until 22 June, describing it as a measure aimed at preventing examination fraud linked to the NEET-UG re-test. According to authorities, channels operating on the platform were allegedly being used to sell access to leaked question papers and spread misleading information related to the examination.

The move was described as a "last resort" after earlier efforts to curb such activity reportedly failed. Google and Apple were also directed to temporarily delist Telegram from their app stores in India.

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Jio Distances Itself From the Decision

Jio's statement appears aimed at drawing a clear line between the government's regulatory action and private sector companies operating in India's digital ecosystem.

The telecom operator emphasised that decisions regarding platform restrictions are made by the relevant government authorities and not by telecom service providers. The company also rejected suggestions that it had sought any competitive advantage from Telegram's temporary absence. The response marks one of the first direct rebuttals to Durov's claims from a company named in the controversy.

Meanwhile, Telegram has challenged the government's order in court, arguing that the restriction infringes on free speech and access to information, while the government maintains that the measure was necessary to protect the integrity of a high-stakes national examination.