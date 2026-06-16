Telegram CEO Says India Has 'Punished' Over 150 Million Users by Blocking the App

Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov has criticised India's temporary restriction on the messaging platform, saying the move has "punished" more than 150 million ordinary users while failing to stop the spread of leaked examination material.

In an X post published on Tuesday, Durov argued that the restriction had not achieved its intended objective, claiming that the leaks had "simply moved to other apps" instead of being eliminated. His comments come days after the Indian government temporarily blocked Telegram over its alleged use by organised cheating rackets linked to the NEET medical entrance examination controversy.

'The Ban Hasn't Stopped Anything'

Responding to the government's action, Durov said the temporary block had affected millions of legitimate users who rely on Telegram for everyday communication rather than targeting those responsible for exam-related fraud.

According to Durov, "the ban hasn't stopped anything" and has merely shifted the activity to alternative platforms, while disrupting access for more than 150 million users in what is one of Telegram's largest markets.

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The Telegram chief's remarks echo criticism from some digital rights advocates, who have argued that broad platform-level restrictions may inconvenience ordinary users without addressing the underlying causes of organised exam fraud.

India Blocked Telegram Over NEET Fraud Concerns

The Indian government announced the temporary restriction after alleging that Telegram was being used by cheating networks attempting to defraud candidates appearing for the NEET re-examination.

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Authorities described the measure as a "last resort" after earlier efforts to curb the circulation of leaked papers and related content on the platform proved ineffective. The restriction is temporary and is linked specifically to the ongoing examination process.

The government has also moved to curb certain Telegram features that officials believe could facilitate the spread of misleading or manipulated content related to the examination.

Debate Over Platform Bans Continues

Durov's comments add another dimension to the debate over how governments should tackle online misuse of messaging platforms.

While authorities argue that temporary restrictions are necessary to prevent organised fraud during high-stakes examinations, critics contend that platform-wide bans risk affecting millions of unrelated users and businesses while simply pushing malicious actors to competing services.