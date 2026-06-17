Roblox Rolls Out New Kids and Select Accounts in India With Stronger Safety Controls

Roblox has announced the global rollout of its new Roblox Kids and Roblox Select accounts, bringing age-based protections and expanded parental controls to users under the age of 16, including those in India. The new account system is designed to automatically adapt safety settings, content access, and communication features as children grow older.

The rollout follows an initial pilot in Australia, Indonesia, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, and is part of Roblox's broader effort to create age-appropriate experiences for younger users on its gaming platform.

Two New Account Types for Younger Users

Under the new framework, children aged 5 to 8 will be assigned Roblox Kids accounts, which come with the platform's strictest default protections. Users in this category can access only games carrying Minimal or Mild content ratings, while chat functionality is disabled by default.

Meanwhile, Roblox Select accounts are designed for users aged 9 to 15. These accounts can access games rated up to Moderate, with communication settings varying depending on age and region. Additional safeguards remain in place for all users under 16.

Advertisement

Roblox said both account types will be subject to additional content review standards, including developer verification, enhanced moderation, and real-time evaluation of games made available to younger users. Experiences involving sensitive issues, social hangouts, and free-form drawing tools are excluded from these age-based catalogues by default.

Expanded Parental Controls

The company is also introducing new parental control features alongside the rollout. Parents who link their accounts to their children's profiles will continue to receive access to tools for managing screen time, spending limits, communication settings, and content restrictions.

Advertisement

New additions include granular game-blocking controls, direct chat management, and a game approval feature that allows parents to grant access to specific games that fall outside their child's default settings. These controls will now remain available until a child turns 16.

Age Verification Becomes More Important

The rollout is closely tied to Roblox's age-checking systems. Users will automatically move from Roblox Kids accounts to Roblox Select accounts at age 9 and transition to standard Roblox accounts at age 16.

Roblox also reiterated its plans to require age verification for access to certain features. Once the rollout is fully implemented, users who do not complete an age check will be unable to access standard Roblox accounts or use Roblox chat features, regardless of their age.

The company is further tightening restrictions around social media sharing. Later this month, users under 16 will no longer be able to share or view social media links on profiles, game pages, community pages, or the Creator Hub.