Haier Launches HQLED P7 Pro Series TVs With Google Gemini, 50W Speakers Starting at ₹35,990

Haier India has expanded its smart TV portfolio with the launch of the new HQLED P7 Pro Series, bringing Google TV with Gemini integration, AI-powered picture enhancements, and a 50W speaker system to the mid-premium segment. The new television lineup is available in screen sizes ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches, with prices starting at ₹35,990.

The company is positioning the P7 Pro Series as an entertainment-focused television range, combining AI-powered content discovery, enhanced audio capabilities, and gaming features in a single package. At the heart of the lineup is Google TV with Gemini, allowing users to search for content, access information, and control smart home devices using voice commands.

Google Gemini Comes to the Living Room

The P7 Pro Series runs Google TV and integrates Gemini, Google's AI assistant, enabling users to interact with the television using natural language queries. According to Haier, Gemini can provide personalised recommendations, answer questions, and help users discover content across multiple streaming platforms.

The televisions are powered by 2GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, which the company says should enable faster app launches, smoother navigation, and support for a wide range of entertainment applications.

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Focus on Audio and Picture Quality

One of the headline features of the new lineup is its 50W 2.1-channel speaker system with an integrated subwoofer, available on the 55-inch and larger models. The setup is complemented by Dolby Atmos and Total Sonics audio tuning, which aim to deliver a more immersive sound experience for movies, sports, and music.

On the visual front, the TVs feature Haier's HQLED display technology with support for up to 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The range also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, while AI-powered image processing technologies automatically optimise brightness, contrast, colour, and motion in real time.

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Built With Gamers in Mind

Haier has also included a range of gaming-centric features in the P7 Pro Series. These include Gaming 120Hz (DLG), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), MEMC, and a dedicated Gaming Bar for quick access to gaming settings and performance information. Additional features include HaiCast screen mirroring, Bluetooth Speaker Mode, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi connectivity, and TÜV Rheinland-certified Low Blue Light technology designed to reduce eye strain during extended viewing sessions.

Price and Availability