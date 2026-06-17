Wear OS 7 Arrives for Pixel Watch With Gemini, Material 3 Expressive Design and Longer Battery Life

Google has begun rolling out Wear OS 7 to Pixel Watch users, bringing a redesigned interface, deeper Gemini integration and battery life improvements to its smartwatch lineup. The update marks one of the biggest software upgrades for the Pixel Watch in recent years, introducing Google's new Material 3 Expressive design language while replacing Google Assistant with Gemini as the platform's primary AI experience.

Gemini Replaces Google Assistant

One of the headline changes in Wear OS 7 is the arrival of Gemini on the wrist. Google is bringing its AI assistant to Pixel Watch devices, allowing users to perform tasks, ask questions and interact with apps using natural language. The company says Gemini can handle more conversational requests than the traditional Google Assistant experience and is designed to work across Google's broader ecosystem of devices and services.

The move is part of Google's wider strategy to replace Assistant with Gemini across Android, Pixel smartphones and other connected devices.

New Look Inspired by Material 3 Expressive

Wear OS 7 also introduces Google's new Material 3 Expressive design system, which debuted at Google I/O earlier this year. The redesign brings updated animations, refreshed typography, smoother transitions and interface elements that better adapt to circular smartwatch displays.

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Google says the changes are intended to make interactions feel more fluid while improving glanceability and usability. Several core applications, notifications and system menus have also been updated to align with the new visual language.

Battery Life Gets a Boost

Beyond visual changes, Google claims Wear OS 7 delivers improved power efficiency. According to the company, software optimisations can extend battery life by up to 10 per cent in certain scenarios, helping users get more out of their devices without requiring larger batteries.

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While a 10 per cent improvement may not sound dramatic on paper, smartwatch users tend to appreciate even modest gains. Running out of battery on a watch designed to track your sleep remains one of technology's more ironic achievements.

Rolling Out to Pixel Watch Models