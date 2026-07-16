Apple 'Back to School 2026' Offer Goes Live in India With Free AirPods 4 and Apple Pencil Pro

Apple has launched its Back to School 2026 offer in India, giving eligible students, parents and educators promotional savings and complimentary accessories with select Mac and iPad purchases. The offer is available from July 16 through August 27, 2026, and can be accessed through the Apple Education Store online as well as Apple retail stores.

Free AirPods 4 With Eligible Mac Purchases

Customers purchasing an eligible MacBook Air or MacBook Pro can receive promotional savings of up to ₹12,900 and choose from a selection of accessories. Buyers can opt for AirPods 4 or a four-pack of AirTags at no additional cost.

Those looking for higher-end earbuds can choose AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation by paying an additional ₹5,000. AirPods Pro 3 are available for an additional ₹13,000.

Free Apple Pencil Pro With Eligible iPads

Customers purchasing an eligible iPad Air or iPad Pro can receive promotional savings of up to ₹10,900. Eligible buyers can choose an Apple Pencil Pro at no additional cost.

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Alternatively, they can opt for a four-pack of AirTags or AirPods 4 by paying an additional ₹2,000.

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation are available for an additional ₹7,000, while buyers choosing AirPods Pro 3 will have to pay an additional ₹15,000.

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Apple says the promotional savings are applied instantly at checkout, with customers charged for both the eligible device and their selected promotional accessory.

Who Is Eligible for the Offer?

Apple's Back to School 2026 promotion is available to current and newly accepted college students. Parents purchasing eligible products on behalf of college students can also take advantage of the offer. Teachers and staff working at all levels of education are eligible as well.

Eligibility can be verified online through UNiDAYS or Apple's verification system. Once customers complete online verification and sign in using their Apple Account, their eligibility remains verified for one year.

Customers purchasing from an eligible Apple retail store can provide a valid student ID, college acceptance letter or other acceptable proof of eligibility.

Offer Runs Until August 27

Apple's Back to School 2026 offer will remain available in India from July 16 through August 27. Customers can purchase eligible products through the Apple Education Store online, Apple BKC and Apple Saket stores or by contacting Apple over the phone.

Apple is also offering free engraving on eligible accessories purchased through the Apple Store Online or Apple Store app.