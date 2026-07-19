Instagram, Facebook Down for Thousands of Users in India, US and Other Countries

Instagram and Facebook appear to be facing outages affecting thousands of users across multiple countries, including India and the US, with people reporting problems accessing the Meta-owned social media platforms on Sunday.

In India, reports of problems with Instagram crossed 1,900 at around 2:20pm, while Facebook saw more than 600 reports around the same time, according to outage tracking platform Downdetector. Users in India are facing problems refreshing their feeds and sending direct messages on Instagram. Facebook users have also reported problems accessing the platform.

Thousands Report Instagram and Facebook Outage in US

The apparent outage is also affecting users in the US. As of 7:46am GMT, Downdetector had received 4,808 reports of problems with Facebook in the US. Of those reporting problems, 63 percent said they were facing issues accessing the Facebook website.

Instagram also saw a spike in outage reports, with 2,829 reports filed by users in the US as of 8:18am GMT on Sunday. Users primarily reported problems accessing the Instagram app.

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The figures reported by Downdetector are based on user-submitted reports and therefore do not necessarily represent the total number of people affected by an outage.

Instagram and Facebook Access Intermittent in Singapore

The disruption does not appear to be limited to India and the US. Checks also found that access to both Facebook and Instagram was intermittent in Singapore, suggesting that the platforms could be experiencing a wider outage affecting users across multiple regions.

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The exact scale of the disruption remains unclear.

Meta Yet to Comment on Outage

Meta has not yet provided an official explanation for the problems affecting Instagram and Facebook. It is also unclear what caused the apparent outage or when services will be fully restored for affected users.

While some users may still be able to access parts of Instagram and Facebook, others are experiencing problems loading feeds, accessing the platforms or sending messages. The disruption appears to be intermittent in some regions, meaning the services may work for certain users while remaining inaccessible to others.