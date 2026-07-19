Apple Music, Apple One Get Pricier in India as Apple Hikes Subscription Rates Again

Apple has increased the prices of Apple Music and Apple One subscription plans in India, extending its latest round of price hikes from hardware to services. The revised prices are already in effect, meaning subscribers will now have to pay more for Apple Music's Individual, Family and Student plans, as well as all three Apple One tiers.

The latest revision comes less than two years after Apple increased the price of its Individual Apple Music subscription in India from ₹99 to ₹119 per month. Republic Tech was the first to spot and report that price hike in November 2024.

Apple Music Individual Plan Now Costs ₹139

Following the latest price revision, the Apple Music Individual plan now costs ₹139 per month, up from ₹119.

The Family plan has received a steeper hike, going from ₹179 to ₹229 per month. The plan allows up to six family members to access the service through Family Sharing, with individual music libraries and personalised recommendations for each member.

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The Student plan, meanwhile, now costs ₹69 per month, compared with its previous price of ₹59.

Apple has not added any new features or benefits alongside the revised pricing. Subscribers continue to get access to Apple Music's catalogue of more than 100 million songs, along with ad-free listening, offline downloads, Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio and Apple Music Classical.

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Republic First Reported Previous Apple Music Price Hike

This is the second Apple Music price increase in India in less than two years.

In November 2024, Republic Tech was the first to spot that Apple had quietly increased the Individual plan price from ₹99 to ₹119 per month, representing a hike of around 20.2 percent. At the time, the Family plan was also increased from ₹149 to ₹179 per month.

With the latest revision, the Individual plan has now gone from ₹99 to ₹139 per month since 2024, an overall increase of about 40.4 percent. The Family plan has risen even more sharply over the same period, climbing from ₹149 per month before the 2024 revision to ₹229 now, an increase of about 53.7 percent.

Apple One Plans Also Get More Expensive

Apple has also revised the prices of its Apple One subscription bundles in India. The Apple One Individual plan now costs ₹195 per month, up from ₹175. The Family plan, however, continues to be available for ₹365 per month.

Apple One combines multiple Apple services under a single subscription. Depending on the plan, the bundle provides access to services including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+, alongside additional services available with higher tiers.

Price Hikes Extend Beyond India

Apple has reportedly increased its subscription prices in several other markets as well, including the US, the UK and parts of Europe. The company has attributed the latest Apple Music price increase to rising music licensing costs.