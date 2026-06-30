Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, 120Hz AMOLED Display Starting at ₹28,999

Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy A27 5G in India, days after its international debut. The Galaxy A27 5G brings a high refresh rate AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, AI-powered features, and six years of software support to the mid-range segment.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Price in India

The Galaxy A27 5G is available in three variants:

6GB + 128GB: ₹28,999 8GB + 128GB: ₹31,999 8GB + 256GB: ₹37,499

Samsung is offering a ₹3,000 cashback on eligible bank and UPI transactions. Buyers can also opt for zero down-payment EMI for up to 15 months through select non-banking financial companies, or choose a 24-month EMI plan with an eight-month down payment.

The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G will be available in Light Green, Light Pink, and Black colour options, starting July 3 via Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, partner retailers, and other online platforms.

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AMOLED Display

The Galaxy A27 5G sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate, promising smoother scrolling, gaming, and animations. Samsung has also equipped the phone with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection for improved durability.

Snapdragon Chip Powers the Phone

Under the hood, the Galaxy A27 5G is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. The processor is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, which Samsung says improves app launches, multitasking, gaming performance, and overall power efficiency.

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OIS Camera With AI Editing Tools

For photography, Samsung has equipped the Galaxy A27 5G with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the phone features a 12MP HDR selfie camera.

Samsung has also bundled several AI-powered editing features, including Object Eraser, Edit Suggestions, and My Filter, allowing users to remove unwanted objects, receive editing recommendations, and apply custom colour profiles to photos.

Galaxy AI Features Included

Artificial intelligence is another key focus of the Galaxy A27 5G. The smartphone supports Circle to Search with Google, including multi-object recognition, while the Voice Recorder app can transcribe and translate recordings in real time across 22 languages. Samsung has also integrated Google Gemini and Perplexity into the device, alongside Bixby, which acts as a natural language assistant for device controls.

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