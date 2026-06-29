Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, 6 Years of Updates

Samsung has expanded its M-series smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy M47 5G, bringing a large battery, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon chipset, and an extended software support policy to the sub-₹25,000 segment.

The new smartphone sits between the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57, featuring a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, a 50MP triple rear camera, and a 6,000mAh battery. Samsung has also promised six generations of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates, making it one of the longest-supported phones in its price category.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is available in two configurations:

8GB + 128GB: ₹22,999 8GB + 256GB: ₹24,999

While Samsung has not revealed the exact pricing, the prices mentioned above include a coupon discount. The smartphone will go on sale via Amazon India during Prime Day 2026, which kicks off on July 4, Samsung's online store, and select retail outlets.

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Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Powers the Phone

Under the hood, the Galaxy M47 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. Built on a 4nm process, the processor promises faster CPU and GPU performance compared to its predecessor while improving power efficiency. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and offers up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

AMOLED Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy M47 5G with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, while the phone retains Samsung's familiar flat-frame design.

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50MP Camera With OIS

For photography, the Galaxy M47 5G features a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The setup is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor, while a 13MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls. Samsung also includes AI-powered imaging features and support for 4K video recording.

Big Battery, Familiar Charging Speed

The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery, making it one of the biggest batteries in Samsung's mid-range lineup. It supports 45W wired fast charging, although, like most recent Samsung smartphones, the charger is sold separately.

Six Years of Software Updates