Samsung May Be Making Foldables More Confusing Than Ever With the Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung's next generation of foldables could mark the biggest shake-up to the Galaxy Z Fold lineup since the original launched in 2019. But instead of making the range easier to understand, the company may be doing the opposite.

Recent leaks suggest Samsung is preparing to launch two book-style foldables this year: the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 and a more premium Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. While the move mirrors the company's Galaxy S series strategy, early hands-on impressions indicate buyers may struggle to understand which model is actually meant for them.

Two Foldables, Two Very Different Approaches

According to recent reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will no longer be the direct successor to last year's model.

Instead, Samsung is expected to reposition it as a wider, more practical foldable, featuring a broader cover display and a redesigned form factor that addresses one of the biggest complaints about previous Galaxy Fold devices. Early hands-on impressions suggest the wider design makes typing, browsing, and one-handed use considerably more comfortable than before.

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Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to remain Samsung's traditional flagship foldable, offering premium upgrades such as a larger inner display, higher-resolution cameras, a bigger battery, faster charging, and what could be Samsung's first nearly crease-free foldable display.

Bigger Isn't Always Better

The interesting part is that the standard Fold 8 may actually appeal to more people. Leaks suggest Samsung's redesigned Fold 8 focuses on usability rather than simply adding more hardware. A wider cover screen, lighter chassis, and improved ergonomics could make it a better everyday smartphone, even if it lacks some of the Ultra's flagship specifications.

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That creates an unusual situation where the cheaper model may end up being the one most buyers actually want.

Samsung's New Naming Strategy Could Backfire

Samsung has successfully used the Ultra branding across the Galaxy S series, where the differences between models are relatively easy to understand.

Foldables are different. When two devices share almost the same name but differ significantly in design philosophy, consumers may find it harder to know which one best suits their needs. Instead of choosing between "good" and "better", buyers may have to choose between "wider" and "more premium".

Launch Expected in July

Samsung is widely expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 family at its next Galaxy Unpacked event, rumoured to take place in London on July 22. Alongside the two Fold models, the company is also expected to introduce the Galaxy Z Flip 8, new Galaxy Watch models, and additional Galaxy AI features.