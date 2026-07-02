Skoda Kodiaq RS Launched in India at ₹66.99 Lakh With Limited 50 Units

Skoda Auto India has launched the Kodiaq RS at an ex-showroom price of ₹66.99 lakh, bringing the iconic RS badge to the brand's flagship SUV for the first time in India. The performance-focused SUV was offered in a limited run of just 50 units, all of which were sold out within six minutes of bookings opening.

The launch also marks two milestones for the Czech carmaker: 50 years of the RS performance badge and 125 years of Skoda's motorsport heritage.

Quickest Skoda Ever Sold in India

The biggest highlight of the Kodiaq RS is its performance. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine producing 265PS and 400Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

Skoda claims the Kodiaq RS can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in just 6.3 seconds, making it the quickest Skoda ever launched in India. The SUV has a claimed top speed of 231kmph.

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Performance Upgrades Go Beyond the Engine

Apart from the more powerful engine, the Kodiaq RS comes equipped with several performance-oriented upgrades, including:

Latest-generation Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) Plus Progressive Steering Driving Mode Select Dedicated Off-Road Mode Acoustic side windows Intelligent AWD system with electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutch

According to Skoda, these systems are designed to improve handling, ride comfort, and stability across different road conditions.

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Sportier Design With RS Styling

The Kodiaq RS also gets several visual changes over the standard model. These include:

Gloss black grille, roof rails, ORVMs, and window surrounds Exclusive illuminated front grille Redesigned front bumper Full-width rear reflector Blacked-out Skoda lettering Stainless steel exhaust tips Exclusive 20-inch Elias alloy wheels Redesigned RS badges

The SUV will be offered in Moon White, Magic Black, Velvet Red, and Steel Grey paint finishes.

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