  • Star Health data leak: Cloudflare denies hosting sites that leaked data of over 31 mln users

Published 12:53 IST, September 29th 2024

Star Health data leak: Cloudflare denies hosting sites that leaked data of over 31 mln users

Cloudflare has denied any role in hosting two websites run by a hacker offering for sale stolen personal data and medical records of Star Health customers. The statement came after Star Health sued Telegram and Cloudflare in the data leak case.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Cloudflare
Image: Cloudflare
