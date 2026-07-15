UK Plans Midnight Social Media Curfew for Teenagers Aged 16 and 17

The UK government is planning to introduce a default overnight social media curfew for teenagers aged 16 and 17, requiring them to change their settings if they want to access platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and YouTube after midnight.

Under the proposed safeguarding rules, social media apps would be unavailable by default for affected teenagers between midnight and 6am. However, users aged 16 and 17 would be able to override the restriction by changing their settings.

The proposal comes a month after the British government announced plans for broader restrictions that would prevent children under the age of 16 from accessing social media.

Addictive Features to Be Switched Off by Default

The planned rules would go beyond restricting overnight access. Features designed to encourage users to spend longer periods on social media would also be disabled by default for teenagers covered by the regulations.

Advertisement

Such features could include mechanisms that encourage continuous engagement and prolonged scrolling, as governments around the world increase scrutiny of how social media platforms are designed and their potential impact on younger users.

The measures are intended to reduce excessive social media use among teenagers and encourage healthier sleeping habits.

Advertisement

"These measures will be crucial in helping young people get the sleep they need, focus on school and college, and spend more quality time with family and friends," UK Technology Minister Liz Kendall said.

Tech Companies Will Be Legally Required to Comply

The restrictions will not be voluntary for social media companies. UK Online Safety Minister Kanishka Narayan said technology companies would be legally required to introduce the overnight curfew and implement more robust systems for verifying users' ages.

"We're forcing the tech companies to do it," Narayan said.

Platforms that fail to comply with the requirements could face severe regulatory sanctions. The rules would potentially affect some of the world's biggest online platforms, including Meta-owned Instagram, ByteDance-owned TikTok and Google's YouTube.

Questions Over How Effective the Curfew Will Be

The proposal has already attracted criticism because teenagers aged 16 and 17 would still be able to disable the overnight restriction.

Laura Trott, the opposition Conservative Party's education policy chief, questioned whether a curfew that users can override would meaningfully reduce social media use. "Either they think 16- and 17-year-olds should be on social media or they don't, but curfews they can simply switch off won't achieve anything," she said.

The effectiveness of the restrictions could also depend heavily on age verification. Social media platforms would need to accurately identify whether a user is under 16, aged 16 or 17, or an adult before applying the appropriate restrictions.

Australia's experience has already highlighted the difficulty of implementing such systems. The country became the first to introduce a social media ban for children, but researchers advising the government subsequently found problems with platforms' age-verification measures.

Rules Expected From Spring 2027

The UK government plans to present the first set of regulations covering the new social media restrictions to Parliament by the end of 2026. The measures are expected to come into force in spring 2027.

The proposals reflect growing pressure on governments to regulate how children and teenagers interact with social media. Concerns have increasingly focused not only on the content young people encounter online but also on platform design features that encourage users to remain engaged for extended periods.