Vi Partners With Spotify to Offer Free Premium Subscription to Postpaid Users

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced a strategic partnership with Spotify, bringing complimentary Spotify Premium access to eligible postpaid subscribers as the telecom operator looks to strengthen its digital entertainment offerings.

Under the partnership, eligible Vi Postpaid customers will receive three months of Spotify Premium at no additional cost, giving them access to ad-free music streaming, offline downloads, unlimited skips, and high-quality audio. The offer is available from today and can be activated through the Vi app by eligible users who have not previously subscribed to Spotify Premium.

Spotify Premium Comes to Vi Postpaid Plans

The partnership marks Spotify's first telecom collaboration in India and is aimed at making the streaming service more accessible to a wider audience. Subscribers will get access to the complete Spotify Premium experience, including over 100 million songs, more than 7 million podcast titles, offline listening, unrestricted playback controls, and audio streaming of up to 320kbps.

Eligible Plans

The complimentary Spotify Premium Standard subscription is available across several Vi Individual Postpaid and Family Postpaid plans.

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For individual users, the benefit is included with plans priced at ₹451, ₹551, ₹751, and ₹1,201 (REDX). Family Postpaid subscribers on plans starting from ₹701 up to ₹1,601 REDX Family are also eligible, with the primary account holder receiving the benefit.

Once the three-month complimentary period ends, customers can continue their Spotify Premium subscription through Vi's "Add to Bill" service for ₹139 per month.

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Vi Expands Its Entertainment Ecosystem

The latest partnership is part of Vi's ongoing effort to strengthen its portfolio of digital content and lifestyle services.

The company says the collaboration is designed to enhance everyday experiences for users, whether they are commuting, travelling, working out, or relaxing. By bundling premium music streaming with postpaid plans, Vi is looking to differentiate itself in an increasingly competitive telecom market where operators are offering more than just voice and data services.