watchOS 27 Could Bring Three Major Health Upgrades to Apple Watch

Apple may be preparing one of the biggest health-focused updates for the Apple Watch in years. According to a new report, watchOS 27 is expected to introduce three new health features aimed at making the Apple Watch a more proactive wellness companion. While Apple is yet to confirm the additions, the report suggests the company is doubling down on preventive health as it expands the capabilities of its wearable ecosystem.

Blood Pressure Trends Could Finally Arrive

The biggest rumoured addition is blood pressure trend monitoring. Rather than providing exact blood pressure readings, the feature is expected to notify users when it detects signs consistent with elevated blood pressure over time. Apple has reportedly been working on this capability for several years, but accuracy challenges have delayed its launch.

The feature is expected to function similarly to the Apple Watch's existing sleep apnea and irregular heart rhythm notifications, alerting users when trends warrant medical attention rather than replacing clinical equipment.

AI-Powered Health Coaching

Another reported addition is an AI-powered health coach integrated into the Health ecosystem. The feature is expected to analyse data collected from the Apple Watch, including activity, sleep, heart rate and other health metrics, before offering personalised recommendations to improve overall wellness.

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The move would align with Apple's broader push into AI-powered experiences across its software platforms, bringing more context-aware health insights instead of simply displaying raw data.

Food Tracking May Come to Apple Health

Apple is also reportedly planning to introduce food logging directly within its Health app. Instead of relying on third-party apps, users could log meals and nutritional information alongside fitness and health metrics, creating a more comprehensive picture of their overall wellbeing.

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If implemented, the feature would allow Apple to compete more directly with dedicated nutrition-tracking apps by bringing calorie and diet monitoring into its own ecosystem.

Continuing Apple's Health Push

Health has become one of the Apple Watch's biggest selling points over the past decade, with features such as ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, body temperature sensing and sleep apnea detection gradually expanding the wearable's medical capabilities. If the latest reports prove accurate, watchOS 27 will continue that strategy by shifting the Apple Watch from a device that primarily records health data to one that increasingly helps users understand and act on it.