Wearable Brand Fire-Boltt Enters India's Smartphone Market With New 'boltt' Sub-Brand

After establishing itself in India's smartwatch market, Fire-Boltt is now entering the smartphone business. The company has announced boltt, a new Made-in-India smartphone brand that will launch in partnership with Flipkart. The upcoming lineup will include affordable 4G and 5G smartphones under the Evo and Ace series, with the company targeting Indian consumers looking for dependable smartphones at accessible prices.

While Fire-Boltt has not revealed the specifications or pricing of its first smartphones, it says more details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fire-Boltt Expands Beyond Smartwatches

The move marks Fire-Boltt's biggest product expansion since entering the wearables market. The company says it has built an ecosystem of more than four crore users through its smartwatches and connected devices, and now plans to leverage that customer base to establish itself in India's highly competitive smartphone market.

According to Fire-Boltt, the new boltt brand has been designed specifically for Indian consumers and will focus on reliability, affordability, and everyday usability.

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Affordable 4G and 5G Phones Are on the Way

The company confirmed that its smartphone portfolio will include both 4G and 5G models. These devices will be launched under two series:

boltt Evo boltt Ace

Fire-Boltt says the smartphones are being manufactured in India and are intended to offer dependable performance, practical features, and thoughtful design for everyday users rather than chasing flagship specifications.

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Specific details regarding processors, displays, cameras, batteries, or software have not yet been disclosed.

Flipkart Will Be the Key Sales Partner

Fire-Boltt has partnered with Flipkart for the nationwide rollout of the boltt smartphone range. The devices will also be available through additional distribution channels, although those have not yet been announced.

Entering One of India's Toughest Markets

Fire-Boltt's expansion comes at a time when India's smartphone market is dominated by established brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, OPPO, Realme, Motorola, Nothing, and OnePlus.