WhatsApp Is Finally Redesigning Its Message Menu on Android to Match iPhone

WhatsApp is finally rolling out a redesigned message menu for Android users, bringing an interface that is much closer to the one already available on iPhones. The update, which has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, arrives nearly three years after the feature was first reported to be in development.

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the redesigned menu is available with WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.23.8 and replaces the existing full-screen message action sheet with a more compact contextual menu anchored directly to the selected message.

The new interface is designed to make message interactions quicker and less disruptive by displaying commonly used actions closer to the selected message instead of taking over a large portion of the screen.

Image: WABetaInfo

A More Modern, iPhone-Like Interface

With the update, users who long-press a message will see a contextual pop-up menu positioned alongside the message bubble. Frequently used actions such as reply, forward, copy, delete, and info remain easily accessible, while additional options are grouped under an overflow menu to reduce clutter.

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The redesign also brings visual consistency between WhatsApp's Android and iOS versions, where contextual message menus have been available for years. WABetaInfo notes that the updated interface feels more modern and improves overall usability without changing the underlying functionality.

Rolling Out to Beta Testers

For now, the redesigned message menu is rolling out to Android beta testers through the Google Play Beta programme. As with most WhatsApp beta features, wider availability is expected in a future stable release if testing proceeds as planned.