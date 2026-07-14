WhatsApp May Soon Let iPhone Users Choose iCloud for Chat Backups

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature for iPhone users that could make chat backups more flexible by allowing them to choose iCloud as their preferred backup destination.

The feature has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS and, if rolled out widely, could simplify the process of backing up and restoring chats when switching to a new iPhone or recovering data.

More Control Over Chat Backups

At present, WhatsApp automatically relies on Apple's iCloud service for backing up chat history on iPhones, but users have limited control over how backups are managed. The new beta suggests WhatsApp is working on a dedicated option that would make iCloud backup management more transparent and easier to configure from within the app.

The feature is still under development and is not yet available to all beta testers.

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Why It Matters

Chat backups are one of the most important features for WhatsApp users, especially when upgrading to a new smartphone. A failed or incomplete backup can result in the permanent loss of messages, photos and videos accumulated over several years.

Providing clearer backup controls could make it easier for users to verify whether their conversations are safely stored before changing devices.

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Part of WhatsApp's Ongoing Improvements

The reported feature is the latest in a series of updates WhatsApp has been testing across iOS and Android.

In recent weeks, the messaging platform has been working on several new features, including birthday reminders for contacts, username support, enhanced AI capabilities and improvements to linked devices. The company continues to expand WhatsApp beyond basic messaging while refining core functions that millions of users rely on every day.

Still in Beta

As with all beta features, there is no guarantee that the new iCloud backup option will make it to the stable version of WhatsApp.