LastPass Password Manager App Has 7 Trackers, Says Researcher Kuketz; Know Details

Your favourite LastPass app, a password manager platform, may have seven embedded trackers in it. This news was first reported by The Register, and analyzed by researcher Mike Kuketz. According to Kuketz, the organisation may not be transferring users' actual passwords or usernames, but such trackers are not good for such a security-critical application.

LastPass password manager platform has seven trackers

If you use the free version of the LastPass app, this may not be good news for you because the security researcher says seven trackers were found in the Android app. Researcher Mike Kuketz also said that the presence of such trackers in an application handling such sensitive information is bad. However, LastPass later responded to the claims by saying that the password manager app collects limited data “about how LastPass is used” to help it “improve and optimize the product.”

The LastPass App's spokesperson also responded to privacy and security related doubts of all the users by telling The Register that “no sensitive personally identifiable user data or vault activity could be passed through these trackers.” The organisation also mentioned an important detail where users have an option to opt-out of the analytics by going to the Privacy section of the Advanced Settings menu.

According to the security researcher, Mike Kuketz, some of the seven trackers in LastPass include four trackers from Google which handle analytics and crash reporting and one tracker from Segment an organisation that gathers reportedly gathers data for marketing teams. The researcher also wrote: “If you actually use LastPass, I recommend changing the password manager. There are solutions that do not permanently send data to third parties and record user behaviour” (via Google translation).

Nevertheless, LastPass is actually not the only password manager app to have been found with trackers. Many other password manager platforms that are direct competitors to LastPass also have been noted to have trackers embedded in the system. The platforms include Bitwarden has two according to Exodus Privacy, RoboForm and Dashlane have four, and 1Password has none.

