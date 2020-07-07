What Is Self Scan App? West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Says "it Reflects Patriotism"

Many apps have emerged after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to support India in its quest to become "Atmanirbhar Bharat". Following this, the Indian government banned an extensive list of 59 Chinese apps. This move came when the country's Intelligence agencies requested the government to ban certain apps that pose a threat to India's cyberspace and user privacy.

The ban includes several popular Chinese apps especially CamScanner which was widely used in the country to scan documents using a mobile camera and to convert them into a PDF file. While India needed a homegrown application for the same purpose, the West Bengal government launched the Self Scan app.

What is Self Scan app?

After the ban on 59 Chinese apps and a movement to boycott Chinese products; hardware and software, it is important to have Indian app alternatives. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a mobile app, indigenously developed by the state information technology department, for document scanning. The app is named as the Self Scan app and is considered to be a perfect CamScanner alternative.

The Self Scan app will allow users to scan documents using the app's in-built camera software that will help users to click a picture and then later convert the file into a PDF document. Moreover, it is said that the app will also let users edit their scanned documents which include filters, cropping, and more. While launching the app from Nabanna, the Bengal Chief Minister said in a press statement that "it reflects patriotism". She continued by saying: "I always wanted to use an application that has been developed within the country. It reflects patriotism. What Bengal thinks today, the whole world thinks tomorrow".

Who developed the Self Scan app?

The Self Scan app is developed by the West Bengal Government's Information Technology Department for document scanning. The Self Scan West Bengal app is available to everyone for free and it will be made available on all app stores. This means Self Scan download will be available for users in Google Play Store and iOS App Store platforms.

She also said that the app will be completely safe. CM Banerjee mentioned in her statement that "Self Scan is a completely safe and a protected app. No data is saved on the server. Documents can be edited too on the application besides the scanning feature".

