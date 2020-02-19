Here's How To Play PUBG Mobile With THESE Simple Tips

It is hard to find a single gamer who has not heard of PUBG. It has grown to become an exceedingly popular mobile game franchise and has a large fanbase because of its unique gameplay. Since it is so popular, a lot of gamers have invested their time in it and want to remain immersed in the PUBG experience. A good way to ensure that is to download PUBG mobile. If one is wondering how to play PUBG mobile and still feel the thrill and excitement of the game, one can read on to find out.

How to Play PUBG on a Mobile Device?

After completing the first and primary download PUBG mobile process, one needs to log into the game. But, playing on a phone can be quite different from playing on a console, which is why some interesting tips in this regard may be of help:

1. Choosing the best landing spot

One needs to keep in mind that landing in the perfect spot in PUBG can make or break the game. The best landing spots are always highlighted on the game map, but one should be prepared for crowds as other players will be heading towards the same spots as well. Once the landing is complete, one needs to move very quickly between buildings and gather loot as much as possible. Each second one spends standing in the same spot is a second wasted, which could have been used to collect loot.

2. Looking before shooting

Before one engages in the killing spree, one needs to get their ammo and their loot in order. This is because trying to shoot in PUBG also increases one’s possibilities of dying early in the attack. While a solo game is over the moment one dies, a group game may be compromised if one of the players is sacrificed too early. To prevent that from happening, one needs to gather as much loot as possible, including a whole lot of weapons, to make sure that the armoury has enough things to keep the game moving.

3. Shooting only when one is in range

The player needs to control the urge to shoot at the sight and wait to shoot when the target is within their range. If one only decides to open fire with no confirmation that the target is likely to die, then they are only increasing their own chances of getting killed very early in the game.

These were some of the tricks that one can apply when playing PUBG mobile. It is a very engrossing and thrilling game, and the fact that it is now available on a cellular platform makes it even more interesting.

