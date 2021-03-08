Accept WhatsApp Privacy Policy Before May 15, Says New Notification | Know Details

WhatsApp, one of the leading messenger apps in the world, is determined to roll out the new Privacy Policy and the last date to agree to its terms has been updated. The organisation recently sent out in-app notifications that asked users to agree to the new WhatsApp Terms and Conditions before May 15, 2021. So, here is everything you need to know about what the Facebook-owned app has to say.

WhatsApp Privacy Policy deadline updated to May 15

According to the latest in-app notification received by numerous users, those who haven't agreed to the new Terms and Conditions will have a new deadline that is May 15. However, at first, when the updated WhatsApp Privacy Policy was revealed, the organisation asked users to accept it before February 8 which was later pushed ahead due to the "misinformation" or the doubts related to the update. The notification read: “The terms and privacy policy go into effect on May 15. Please accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp after this date".

Many users who disagree with the latest policy shifted to alternate application offering better privacy such as Signal, Telegram and more. Observing such reluctant behaviour by the users, WhatsApp tried to educate the audience about its end-to-end encryption policy by putting out official statuses, writing informational blogs and even using other means.

#WhatsApp is now pushing a reminder about new privacy policy. pic.twitter.com/nTXlBp67Zt — Bhavishay Chawla (@bhavishay97) March 6, 2021

In the clarification messages sent out around a month ago, the company claimed that people can communicate privately in any manner and privacy shall be maintained. However, the portal also stated that the new privacy policy shall affect business accounts. The Whatsapp privacy policy mentions in the blog, "We recently updated our Privacy Policy and we have received many thoughtful questions. With some of the rumours going around, we want to answer some of the common questions we have received. We go to great lengths to build WhatsApp in a way that helps people communicate privately. We want to be clear that the policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way. The changes are related to optional business features on WhatsApp, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data".

However, as we know so far, users cannot disagree or opt-out of entering the new privacy policy of Whatsapp. If the user does not agree to the terms of the policy, they will not be able to be allowed to use the application until they do. Whatsapp has also mentioned that users can use the help centre to delete their accounts if they are not ready to accept their terms.