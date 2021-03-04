Why Did Amazon Change Its App Logo? Amazon Logo Controversy Explained

Amazon.com, one of the largest e-commerce platforms around the world, changed its logo this year to something very controversial. Soon after the new logo was launched, people around the world found it quite offensive. That is the reason why many customers have been wondering about "why did Amazon change its app logo?" and "what happened to the Amazon logo?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry here is all you need to know about it.

Why did Amazon change its app logo?

Amazon changed its logo after five years of using the old one. The new logo was designed to match the organisations packaging received by the customers at their doorstep. The new logo continues to have a delightful smile at the centre with tape on the top. But, the plan side-tracked when millennials pointed out the logo's uncanny resemblance to the infamous German dictator, Adolf Hitler. The Amazon logo's jagged edges of the blue tape closely resembled Hitler’s characteristic toothbrush moustache.

Hi @JasonAten



Theres nothing brilliant about this design. There is nothing iconic about it, it’s absolutely horrible ...



It will probably be abandoned. It looks like a smirking hitler.



How did @Amazon nazi that? I expect media to be better informed.https://t.co/rHSMAqK1XC — BruceBurke (@BruceQBurke) January 28, 2021

With many netizens calling out this new Amazon Adolf Hitler logo offensive for the community, Amazon was forced to change the new logo from jagged edges of the blue tape to a simple folded blue tape. However, social media users still believe that the organisation's attempt to represent the delightful smile of their customers on the Amazon logo has failed and it rather displays a happy Hitler face. The change in the new logo took place on February 22 after the e-commerce giant acknowledged the feedback of its user.

Is it just me, or does Amazon’s new icon look like a happy Hitler face?

Now you can’t unsee this either 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6TY5DOFPZT — Chris ProducerWriter (@VitalRockStudio) March 1, 2021

Amazon also responded immediately about the incident. A company spokesperson said: “Amazon is always exploring new ways to delight our customers. We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their doorstep.”

lmao I completely missed that amazon quietly tweaked its new icon to make it look… less like hitler pic.twitter.com/Jh8UC8Yg3u — alex hern (@alexhern) March 1, 2021

This is not the first time when an e-commerce organisation was forced to change its logo for displaying offensive resemblance. Something similar happened with Myntra.com, an e-commerce platform when an Indian activist called out the Myntra logo offensive for women as it allegedly displayed a naked woman. Later the company had to change the "M" logo.