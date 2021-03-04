IOS 14.5 release Date, Features & More: Apple Adds Support For PS5 & Xbox Series X

Apple is now starting to roll out the iOS 14.5 Public beta that brings interesting improvements to the 14.4 version. The new iOS update also adds new features that allow a user to unlock their iPhone using their Apple Watch. Apart from this, the iOS 14.5 Public beta download will also bring other cool features such as AirPlay support for Fitness+ and App Tracking Transparency feature. That is the reason why many users have been wondering about iOS 14.5 release date, feature and more. So, if you have been wondering about the same, then here is all you need to know.

Also Read | iPhone X explodes in the pocket; Man sues Apple for second-degree burns

iOS 14.5 release date

The iOS 14.5 Beta (Public beta) has been released by Apple and users who wish to download it can visit the developer page. But, Apple suggests you do not run the 14.5 Beta on any critical device as the final release for the general public is due and the date hasn't been announced yet. However, iOS 14.5 general update is expected to arrive later this month that is by the end of March 2021.

Also Read | iPhone 13 Leaks: Upcoming iPhones to feature sensor-shift image technology | Know details

iOS 14.5 features: What’s new?

As we mentioned above, iOS 14.5 beta comes with a lot of improvements, especially when you compare it to the iOS 14.4 version. The new iOS update also introduces us to three much-awaited beta features :

App Tracking Transparency Apple has been very vocal about this specific feature because it will boost user privacy for iPhone users. In simple words, an iPhone device will require applications to seek permissions before tracking your activities outside the app, such as across other apps or websites. As many users will be aware of how the system works for all the apps, this new protocol added by Apple won't block such practices instead it will seek permission requiring informed consent.

AirPlay 2 support for Fitness+ AirPlay 2 is now available on various devices apart from Apple products. However, the new Fitness+ subscription service was not available for AirPlay 2. But, the iOS 14.5 Beta has finally solved the problem, and now users can stream workouts from their iPhone or iPad to any AirPlay 2 supported device including other Smart TVs. However, real-time metrics will not be seen on the screen.

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch While Apple promotes Face ID screen lock, some find it difficult due to the constant mask-wearing norm for the COVID-19 global pandemic. So, iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 will now help you with another option. Users can unlock their iPhones automatically wearing an unlocked Apple Watch. However, you will have to enable the feature manually. All you need to do is first wear your Apple Watch and follow the below-given steps - Go to Settings and select Face ID & Passcode Now, enable the Unlock with Apple Watch toggle.

Console controller support Now you can play your favourite games on various consoles using your iOS and iPadOS devices. The new feature will bring support for PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers.

Set a default music player of your choice

200 new iOS 14.5 bring emojis to the compatible devices

Transparency for App tracking

Also Read | Starlink Internet may not work properly in India; Here's why

iOS 14.5 download details (Public beta)

Go to beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram on your iPhone.

Click on the "Sign Up" tab.

Now, enter your Apple ID and password.

Then, agree to the terms and conditions

Tap iOS, and under Get Started, click Enroll your Apple device.

Tap Close.

Once done, go to the Settings app.

Now, head to the "Software Update" button.

When you see iOS 14.5 Public Beta, hit Download and Install

Press Restart to apply the changes to your iPhone.

Also Read | AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX, 3975WX & 3955WX specs & price; Know details

All compatible devices for iOS 14.5?

From iPhone 6S to iPhone 12, including iPhone SE and also iPod Touch (seventh-gen). Here is a full list of devices compatible with iOS 14.5, click here.