WhatsApp Desktop App Now Allows Video Calling, Know Details Here

WhatsApp is amongst the leading social media messenger apps, especially in India. This messaging application for smartphones not only provides its users with incredible features such as voice messages, voice calls and video calls but also allows them to share videos, images, files, documents and more. This makes connectivity and sharing easier using this Facebook-owned mobile app. However, users may agree that these important features were not present in the WhatsApp Web/ WhatsApp desktop app. Nevertheless, the organisation has finally rolled this feature out for the WhatsApp desktop app. If you are wondering about the WhatsApp video calls for the Desktop App, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

WhatsApp rolls out voice and video calls feature for the Desktop App

The rumours about the WhatsApp video calls feature for the Web version have been circulating on the internet for a long time. However, after a long wait, the users will be able to make voice and video calls on the WhatsApp Desktop App. Just like the mobile app, the PC and Mac application will also provide users with end-to-encryption. So, your private calls are safe and Facebook or WhatsApp would not be able to hear them.

Sometimes you just need a little more space. Secure and reliable, end-to-end encrypted voice and video calls are now available on our desktop app. Download now: https://t.co/JCc3rUunoU pic.twitter.com/PgCl76Mn7U — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 4, 2021

Users have been waiting for this feature for quite a long time while competitors like Signal, Telegram, and others have been supporting this feature since forever. But, to use this feature, users will have to set it up like the Web version by scanning the QR code from the mobile app. Here is how you can make a video call on WhatsApp Desktop App on PC and Mac.

Open a chat window with the person you want to video call

Now, click the Voice call icon Image ~ WhatsApp Twitter

WhatsApp Desktop video call requirements

Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 and newer

macOS 10.13 and newer

Apart from this interesting news, users are surely going to be surprised to know that WhatsApp might be testing a unique feature called self-destructing photos. This rumoured feature will be rolled out on all the platforms. The most interesting fact about the "self-destructing photos" feature is that they cannot be exported from WhatsApp. According to WABetaInfo, this feature is going to similar to Instagram DMs where users can send destructive or timely pictures that can be viewed once and replayed once (similar to Snaps on Snapchat).

The only distinguishing factor between the Self-destructing Photos feature of WhatsApp and similar features of other apps is that the images sent using this feature will be present on a chat window till the time you are active. However, the picture will be removed once you exit the chat. But, we expect WhatsApp to implement the Self-destructing Photos similar to Instagram providing users with an option to select whether they want the picture to be viewed once or whether they want the picture to remain on the chat.