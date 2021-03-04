IPhone 13 Leaks: Upcoming IPhones To Feature Sensor-shift Image Technology | Know Details

Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 series might be one of the most high-tech smartphones offered by the organisation. And, the organisation is reportedly going to include a new camera feature that will allow photographers to use the sensor-shift image stabilisation and autofocus camera capabilities. However, it is believed that this feature will be added in the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. So, if you are amazed by these iPhone 13 rumours, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

iPhone 13 leaks suggest interesting camera specifications

As we all know that Apple had introduced the sensor-shift optical image stabilisation for the iPhone 12 Pro Max's Wide-angle camera. This camera specification has made it easier for mobile photographers as it moves the sensor instead of the lens which clicks better quality sharper pictures. If you want to try low-light photography, this imaging technology is your go-to because of the bigger sensor.

According to Apple, this sensor-shift image stabilisation is capable of stabilising an image more than 5,000times/s. First reported by DigiTimes, the iPhone 13 leaks also suggest that Apple may use this feature for both the Wide and Ultra-Wide lens for the upcoming ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max. However, the Ultra-Wide camera will reportedly also feature autofocus camera capabilities.

Apart from this, the upcoming iPhone 13 series will boast a new ultrawide camera that is the 6p f/1.8 lens and autofocus (currently it's a 5p f/2.4 fixed-focus). Just like the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will have LiDAR scanners. The two are also expected to have 120Hz-capable LTPO displays. The latest iPhone 13 series will have Qualcomm's 5nm X60M 5G modem embedded inside them. The upcoming smartphones are also expected to come with increased battery capacities which may make them a bit heavier than usual. Kuo also mentioned that Apple might even replace the iPhone 11 with a sub-$600 iPhone in the first half of 2023. It will come with specs like Face ID, 5G and a similarly-sized 6-inch screen.

