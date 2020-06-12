Airtel DTH 219 Plan Details And Complete Channel List; Know Details

Quick links:
A DTH connection has become an important part of every Indian household. People like to keep themselves updated about new DTH services providers, types of services, and they keep themselves updated about the upcoming offers. Airtel Digital TV or the Airtel DTH is amongst the leading DTH service providers that have been providing incredible services to its users. Of the many incredible recharge pack, Airtel DTH is providing its users with a ₹142 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 49 essential Channels and other FTA channels. If you are wondering about Airtel DTH 219 plan channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know.
The Airtel DTH 219 pack offers its subscribers with a diverse list of essential channels such as Colors, Star Movies, Set Max, &Pictures, News 18 Lokmat, and more in just ₹142. The package is not only pocket-friendly but it also provides its users with 49 private channels plus some FTA channels. The Airtel DTH 219 pack is a monthly plan that is valid for 28 days and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish.
Also Read | How to get Victers channel on Sun Direct, Tata Sky and Airtel DTH?
Also Read | Airtel Recharge of Rs 98 now offers 12 GB high-speed data | Know details
Also Read | How to change the language in Airtel Digital TV & Airtel Xtreme App? Learn here
Also Read | How to add channel in Airtel DTH using 'My Airtel' app? Learn how to use SMS method
Also Read | How to change registered mobile number in Airtel DTH TV? Learn in easy steps here!
Also Read | Nokia bags Rs 7,500 cr deal from Airtel to deploy 5G network