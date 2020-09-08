Vi Plans: 5 Best Vi Long Term Plans For One To Opt For Before Tariffs Increase

To take on India's current telecom biggies, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea has rebranded itself as Vi. Vi is expected to take a big leap with this new look and feel. However, it is also reportedly said that Vi is going to increase tariffs for each of its plans, but the plans remain the same, as of writing this article. This is the reason why many Vodafone Idea users are opting for long term validity plans. If you are looking for Vi plans with long validity, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Vi long term plans list

Vodafone Idea or the current Vi.com has more than 1.2 billion active users, as cited on the website. According to the reports by News18, the joint association is expected to increase average revenue per user figures. This increment in the ARPU will affect the Vodafone recharge that users once used to opt for. You can simply opt for a longer validity Vi plans to ensure that you save money beforehand and below is a list of the best long term plans.

Best Vi long term plans

Vi 449 plan

Vi 449 plan comes with 56 days of validity recharge that offers a user with 2GB data per day along with an additional 2GB of extra data. The plan also offers Unlimited Local and national calls to all networks with free 100 SMS per day.

Vi recharge of Rs 819

The Vi 819 plan offers you 2 GB data per day with a validity of 84 days. The plan also offers Unlimited Local and national calls to all networks with free 100 SMS per day.

Vi plan of Rs 1,499

Vi 449 plan comes with 365 days of validity recharge that offers a user with 24 GB of total data. The plan also offers 3600 Local and national calls and SMS to all networks in total.

Vi 2399 plan

The Vi 2399 plan offers you 1.5GB data per day with a validity of 365 days. The plan also offers Unlimited Local and national calls to all networks with free 100 SMS per day.

Vi 699 plan

The Vi 699 plan offers you 2 GB + 2 GB data per day i.e. 4 GB daily with a validity of 84 days. The plan also offers Unlimited Local and national calls to all networks with free 100 SMS per day.

