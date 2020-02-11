Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs S10 Night Mode Pics; Comparison In Pictures

While the Samsung Galaxy S20 isn’t official yet, the phone has been rumoured to feature impressive zooming capabilities. Speaking of the Galaxy S20 camera, we also got a glimpse into some samples images which compare the Galaxy S20 night mode with that of the Galaxy S10 to see if the company has caught up with the competition. The photos have been shared by Max Weinbach of the XDA.

A comparison of the Galaxy S20 night mode with that of the Galaxy S10

First 2 are S10, second 2 are S20. https://t.co/gjQTdpQcWr pic.twitter.com/PGuayLBMHM — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 10, 2020

The first set of pictures on top has been taken on the Galaxy S10 while the two pictures on the bottom have been clicked using the Galaxy S20 night mode. If we compare both the images, it gives us a fair idea that the Galaxy S20 night mode has a much noticeable improvement over the Galaxy S10 device. The pictures, taken on the Galaxy S20 camera, also reveal that not only will Night Mode images be a lot brighter, but they will also carry much more detail than the Galaxy S10. Besides, the objects in the background are also well-defined.

Galaxy S20 night mode also boasts of ‘De-Yellowing’ effect

If you take a closer look at the image taken on the Galaxy S10, it is very difficult to make out any texture in the grass as it appears more like an abstract than a photograph. The Galaxy S20, on the other hand, shows a big improvement as the samples show that the device is capable of rendering images with more exposure. Moreover, it also seems that the pictures on the Galaxy S20 have been de-yellowed.

Also, one may expect the results to be even better once Samsung announces the flagship phone after all the software improvements. It is also worth noting that the samples above have been snapped on the Galaxy S20 camera, and not the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is said to be the company’s marquee product with the best camera specifications.

Galaxy S20 event details and other notable releases

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 event is set to take place later tonight. The company will hold the annual Unpacked event in San Francisco at 2 pm ET/11 am PT. As part of the event, the company will also launch two premium versions of the Galaxy S20 device i.e. the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+ along with a new foldable phone and a few other things. And while the Galaxy S10 was the last phone in the line, the company will move past 11-19 and is going straight to 20 for this year’s major release. The phone will feature a 6.2-inch panel and will be powered by Samsung's own Exynos 990 chipset paired to a 4000mAh battery.

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S20 event live?

Samsung will be live streaming the Galaxy S20 Unpacked event on its own website. The event can be viewed live on their official website. One can also watch it live on its Facebook pages Samsung Newsroom or Samsung Global when the event begins.

