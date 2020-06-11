What The Alt TikTok Quiz All About? What Is The Straight Vs Elite Side Of TikTok?

It is a truth universally acknowledged that if there is a famous app, then there is always drama. The video-content app TikTok has lived the happy days of love and togetherness, but it seems that its world is now divided into two sides. The first side is Straight TikTok while the other is Alt TikTok or Elite TikTok.

What does the Elite side of TikTok mean?

The Elite side of TikTok is created and name such by a chunk of TikTok users. As per a news source, the Alt or Elite side is a group of TikTokers whose idea of creativity is not related to dance steps or living a glamorous life. This side shows you funny and innovative videos and the content is packed with everything ‘unorthodox’. The humour part of the content is prioritized, making it entertaining rather than just attractive. Here is the Urban Dictionary definition of Alt TikTok:

The straight TikTok group consists of all the popular trends on TikTok. The traditional way of dancing on songs, showing off glamorous content, and include the popular TikTok videos. Media portals claim that Alt Tiktokers refer to the straight TikTok group as being similar to the ‘popular kids’ in a school, living in their own sparkly world.

The Alt TikTok Quiz or Elite TikTok Quiz

While the concept is still new and emerging, it is taken quite seriously by the TikTok users. They have a Google form made for all those who are unsure about which side of TikTok they make or they watch. This Google Form has 11 questions for a person to answer and each gives 4 points. These questions are based on popular content that is a part of the Elite TikTok. Given are four options and one can choose the right option from it. There are many sources that call it 'Alt TikTok quiz 44 questions', but the quiz has 11 questions with 44 points in total.

What questions are on Alt TikTok quiz Google forms?

Fill in the blank. #free____2020 When is the gummy bear album in stores??? What is a Barb What member of the sm6band do we hate for no reason? Who will we never allow to join our cult? Fill in the blank. “xue hua piao ____ bei feng xiao xiao” Are step chickens on the straight or elite side of tik tok What is the elite side of tik tok’s names? Select all that apply here’s to ronnEIYe, anDARCHIEEE, and BETDYY, and _________ There’s a lot of people in what country? finish the sentence: “chicken wing chicken wing…..”

Alt Tiktok Videos

After knowing what Elite TikTok means, one might wonder what type of videos are actually a part of it. TikTok videos under these can be found with the hashtag #alt or #elite. Here is a compilation of Alt TikTok videos on YouTube:

