TikTok's Vogue Challenge Explained; Learn How To Do This New Challenge

TikTok has become a popular place to challenge one another for doing crazy and creative things. People most often do these challenges and share it on their TikTok account asking others to share the same content. These challenges have become a way for many people to spend their quarantine time adventurously.

A new challenge called the Vogue Challenge has taken the social media in a frenzy as many people are sharing incredible, funny and creative content on their TikTok account. However, many people are still wondering what this challenge is all about. If you are one of them, do not worry, here is a simple explanation of the challenge and how to do it.

What is the Vogue Challenge on TikTok?

This Vogue Challenge surfaced on the internet a few months ago. This new challenge has encouraged many users to make a video which shows the body of one person along with the legs of another. If you want to participate in this challenge, you must take the help of another person as it requires two people for making this challenge video. To make the video, one has to act as the ‘legs’ and the other as the ‘person.’ More often, this is a man and a woman to give the impression of a man with women’s legs, although there is no creative compulsion.

How to do the Vogue Challenge on TikTok?

Doing the Vogue Challenge on TikTok is not rocket science as anyone can do it easily. Making such videos, however, requires a male and a female as mentioned above. Create a Vogue Challenge video following the steps given below-

Place the camera swiftly, levelling up as per the bed, sofa or floor placement.

Generally, the man lies down on the bed, sofa or floor on your stomach facing the camera

The woman should sleep on the back of the man on her back. But, make sure the leg is near the face.

Then start making the video as per the reference video given below

