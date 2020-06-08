All About "Where Is Your Soulmate?" Filter On TikTok

Quick links:
For any social media enthusiast filters are a way of expression. They are fun, engaging and a good way to amplify your normal pictures and videos. One such filter that has been used by many is the ‘Where is your soulmate filter on TikTok?’ The filter gives funny answers to the titular question. For example, ‘on the way to you’, or ‘you have too many soul mates’ to count and more. The filter is easy to apply and can be shared with friends for sure. Read on to find out, ‘Where is the where is your soulmate filter on TikTok?’
Many might be unaware, but the filter "Where is your soulmate?" is not actually available on TikTok but it is available on the short-video/photo-sharing application Instagram. The video filter was created by a @erikasnacks. To find the filter on Instagram, one can follow the steps mentioned below-
