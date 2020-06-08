All About "Where Is Your Soulmate?" Filter On TikTok

For any social media enthusiast filters are a way of expression. They are fun, engaging and a good way to amplify your normal pictures and videos. One such filter that has been used by many is the ‘Where is your soulmate filter on TikTok?’ The filter gives funny answers to the titular question. For example, ‘on the way to you’, or ‘you have too many soul mates’ to count and more. The filter is easy to apply and can be shared with friends for sure. Read on to find out, ‘Where is the where is your soulmate filter on TikTok?’

Also Read | Radhika Madan Defines 'Atmanirbhar' At Home, Shares Rib-tickling TikTok Video; Watch

'Where is your Soulmate' filter on TikTok?

Many might be unaware, but the filter "Where is your soulmate?" is not actually available on TikTok but it is available on the short-video/photo-sharing application Instagram. The video filter was created by a @erikasnacks. To find the filter on Instagram, one can follow the steps mentioned below-

Also Read | Actor Amruta Deshmukh Uninstalls TikTok; Abhidnya Bhave Praises Her BFF

Steps to find ‘Where is your Soulmate?’ filter

Go to the record part of the Instagram home page.

Swipe and open camera.

Click on the existing filter.

You will get a tiny arrow below the record button, click on it.

You will be led to another tab with ‘Discover Effects’ in the right-hand side bottom side of the page.

Click on it and search for Soulmate finder.

There will be many other similar filters, but you have to search for the specific “Where is your Soulmate?” filter or the Soulmate Radar.

You will have to update your Instagram to the latest version to get this filter.

You can later upload the video with witty answers to the questions prompted by the filter itself.

Once you have the video, share it on the story.

You can save the video and later share on the main feed.

You can also share the saved video on TikTok as many are doing so.

To share the video on TikTok you will have to click on the app and then simply share it on the main feed.

For both the applications, you will need a selfie camera and also an updates application for both.

Also Read | Why Did Google Delete TikTok Reviews? How Did TikTok's Rating Increase? Details

Also Read | Mitron Vs TikTok: Mitron App With 4.8-star Rating Competes With TikTok