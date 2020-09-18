Amazon Alexa App Is Finally Available In Hindi For Android And IOS

Amazon Alexa, also known simply as Alexa, is a virtual assistant AI technology that is developed by Amazon. Apple has Siri. Google Home has the Google Assistant. For Amazon, the name “Alexa” was chosen because the name “Alexa” goes a long way back to the Library of Alexandria, which intended to collect all of the knowledge in the world, which is what Amazon is attempting to do. Continue reading to know about the Amazon Alexa Hindi support.

Amazon Alexa Hindi Support on Android and iOS

The voice assistant of Amazon, Alexa is now made in Hindi for the smartphone users in India. Amazon previously shared that the company added 60 new features to the app since the launch of Hindi support to Alexa last year. Six new Alexa original songs and poems with 20 new stories are now a part of its database.

There are commands like "Alexa, kuch gungunao" (Alexa, hum something), "Alexa, cloud rap sunao" (Alexa, play cloud rap), "Alexa, cricket story sunao" (Alexa, tell me a story on cricket), or "Alexa, dosti ki kahani sunao" (Alexa, tell me a story on friendship). Alexa can now understand 50 ways to play a song in Hindi, and optimizations have been made for it to understand words like ‘dhai’ (Two and a half) and ‘tham jaa’ (Pause).

The automatic speech recognition (ASR) and Natural Language Understanding (NLU) has improved by 40 percent and 30 percent since the last year. Other than that, Alexa app has also added more than 1,000 Hindi Skills in India.

Amazon Echo devices got support for the Hindi language in September last year. Now, support for Amazon Alexa in Hindi for Android and Amazon Alexa in Hindi for iOS both have been improved a lot by the above-mentioned additions to their Hindi language database. To switch any of the Alexa devices to Hindi:

First, open the Alexa app,

Navigate to Settings,

Go to - Alexa on this phone,

Go to - Language,

Then select हिंदी (Hindi) from the list of available languages.

To be able to use Alexa, a device is required which has integrated voice technology. Amazon devices like an Echo, Echo Dot, or Echo Show, and even Echo Auto. Other third-party systems like Fire TV, Ecobee Switch+ light switch, headphones (like the Echo Buds), the LG InstaView refrigerator are also compatible with Alexa.

Promo Image Credits: Amazon.com