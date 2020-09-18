What Is Lenskart Gold Membership? Here Is Detailed Explainer On Lenskart Gold & Its Perks

Lenskart is a poplar eyewear company in India. It is a retail chain which exclusively deals with prescription eyewear and other sunglasses as well. According to Business Insider, as of September 2019, the company had opened more than 500 stores in 70 cities all over India. Take a look at the detailed perks and benefits that the eyewear retail chain Lenskart offers to its customers.

What is Lenskart Gold membership?

Lenskart Gold membership can be availed for a year by paying 600 INR.

Lenskart has an annual membership plan called Lenskart Gold which offers year-long savings and exclusive benefits for those who have the Gold membership.

Lenskart Gold membership benefits can be availed while shopping online and offline (at any of the 550+ Lenskart stores) or (even buying eyewear at a home via the 'Try on' facility).

' Try on' facility is where an eyewear specialist carrying at least 100 bestselling frames would visit the customers home for a home trial. However, during the COVID times, one may even opt for a 3D try on. In this case, one needs to upload their video online at the Lenskart site, after which one can check how different frames look on them.

The Buy 1 Get 1 offer can be availed in a combination of Eyeglasses+Sunglasses or Eyeglasses+Eyeglasses or Sunglasses+Sunglasses.

Both the items need to be added in the Lenskart cart to avail the BOGO offer.

The Gold membership can be shared with family and friends by sharing the contact number from which you originally bought your Lenskart Gold membership.

Get 30% discount on each product with this Gold membership.

The membership can not be returned or refunded.

The Lenskart Gold membership benefits can be availed via App, website, and Lenskart stores as well as during Try on services.

Lenskart Gold membership also provides a free 360 ml Aqualens Comfort Solution which is worth Rs440 when any customer buys Contact lens for Rs.1,000 & more.

Lenskart Gold membership can be used 3 times in a month and 12 times a year only.

The company even ships its products online with worldwide shipping as an option too. Lenskart is found by Peyush Bansal, Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi. The Lenskart headquarters is in Faridabad, which comes under the Delhi NCR region. Recently in October 2017, they took Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif as their first brand ambassador. While in March 2019 they roped in Bhuvan Bam as their first male brand ambassador.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock