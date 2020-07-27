Amazon Boat Quiz Answers July 27: Win Rs 5,000 By Answering 5 Questions

The Amazon Boat Quiz is Live on the Amazon App and people have already started answering the questions. This Boat Quiz game will open gates for you to earn a total of Rs 5,000 as a prize that will be given under this contest. The winners will receive the prize amount on or before August 30, 2020. Following this, people have started searching for Amazon Boat Quiz answers. If you have been searching for the answers to all the 5 questions asked in the Amazon Boat Quiz answers, do not worry. Here is all you need:

Amazon Quiz: Information

Amazon Boat Quiz Prize: Rs 5,000

Amazon Boat Quiz Date: July 27, 2020, to August 5, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 8 am – 12 pm

Winners List Declaration Date: August 15, 2020

Also Read | Amazon prime day sale to start in early August and the offers to expect

Amazon Boat Quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a Rs 5,000 prize that will be awarded in this Amazon Boat Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #BoatQuiz.

Also Read | Amazon next sale July 2020: Amazon Prime Day Sale date, offers and more

How to play Amazon Boat Quiz Answers?

Sign in to the Amazon App.

Tap on the "Three Line" icon on the top left of the app screen.

Go to "FunZone" section of the app.

Now, choose Amazon Boat Quiz and then click on "Start"

There will be a total of 5 questions. Answer all 5 questions correctly to enter the lucky draw.

Make sure you know that getting any question wrong will make you ineligible for winning this game. However, one can try another game on FunZone.

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 3 Price, Flipkart sale, specs & more details about the latest gaming phone

Amazon Boat Quiz Answers for Rs 5,000

Question 1. In just ____ mins of charging, you can get up to 12 hours of nonstop playback from the boAt Rockerz 295v2 Wireless Neckband. Fill in the blanks.

Answer: 20 min

Question 2. The Boat Airdopes 441 PRO carry-cum-Charge case dons a massive capacity of 2600mAh with the possibility of up to 150 hrs.

Answer: TRUE

Question 3. The boAt Rockerz 550 wireless headphones can be connected by which of the following modes?

Answer: Both Bluetooth and AUX

Question 4.Which of the following on boAt Rockerz 550 over-ear wireless headphone can be accessed using a ‘single press’?

Answer: Voice Assistant

Question 5. Which of these features describes the boAt Rockerz 295v2 Wireless Neckband?

Answer: All of these

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M31s To Have Reverse Charging Feature? Details About Specs, Price And More