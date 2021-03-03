Amazon Changes New App Icon After Comparison With 'Hitler's Moustache'; Netizens React

E-commerce company Amazon has changed its iOS and Android app icon again and has quietly undergone an alteration after part of the logo was compared to Adolf Hitler's moustache. A month ago, the company introduced a new icon for its mobile apps, replacing the old shopping cart icon with one that had Amazon's smile logo and a blue adhesive tape stick on a brown background, as a signal to Amazon's shipping boxes.

The problem faced with the design was that the adhesive tape strip somewhat looked like the moustache of Adolf Hitler, which was noticed on social media. Amazon later came up eth the new design. Though it is very similar to the previous icon, the adhesive tape has been redesigned and looks nothing like a moustache.

However, till now the company has not mentioned anything regarding the icon's comparison to Hitler. In a statement, the company said, "the new icon is designed to spark anticipation, excitement and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes at the door step," ANI reported.

Netizens react to Revamp

After the changes, Netizens took to Twitter and the new icon received mixed reactions. Some of them the users love the new icon, others spotted a somewhat unfortunate design flaw.

I don’t know how I feel about this new #Amazon icon. That smirk is almost condescending like it knows I want to anticipate a package being out for delivery. It’s disrespectful 😂 pic.twitter.com/HVJaQvXWBh — Ricardo Guillaume (@byRicardoG) March 2, 2021

New Amazon app icon feels familiar 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9WDtiklefv — Star (@TheStarfishface) March 2, 2021

is it just me or the new amazon app icon looks almost like avatar aang pic.twitter.com/AZwn7CRZKF — the incredible sulk (@ityaadie) March 1, 2021

Awwwww I like this new Amazon icon 😍😍😍😍😍😍 so cute pic.twitter.com/ZfSDNGMMds — stonergirlotaku 🍃🤓 (@highuhhnay) March 2, 2021

New #Amazon icon looks like a grinning 😏 face! pic.twitter.com/xJb7xax2rU — Vito Fox (@VitoFox15) March 2, 2021

The new Amazon iOS icon is dope 🔥🔥🔥. I Love it! pic.twitter.com/qgTEkufSgL — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) March 2, 2021

