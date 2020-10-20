Amazon Credit Card Bill Quiz Answers, Oct 20: Answer And Get Your Credit Card Bill Paid

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon Credit Card Bill Quiz where users can answer five simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Credit Card Bill Quiz for October 20, 2020, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the Amazon Credit Card Bill Quiz answers for today.

Also Read | Amazon Ring Home Surveillance Drone Announced; Know All About The Drone

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Amazon Credit Card Bill Quiz Prize: Declared winners will be eligible for winning 100% of the credit card bill paid up to Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay balance each

Declared winners will be eligible for winning 100% of the credit card bill paid up to Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay balance each Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz is live and will run until November 10, at 11:59 PM IST

The quiz is live and will run until November 10, at 11:59 PM IST Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest.

To be announced after the contest. Total number of winners: 25

Also Read | Amazon Unveils New Ring Cam To Add An Extra Layer Of Security To Cars

Amazon quiz today: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants will be eligible for winning 100% of the credit card bill paid up to Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay balance. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Also Read | Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers For October 10, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the 'Amazon Credit Card Bill Quiz' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer five questions correctly in the Amazon quiz.

Step 6: After answering all the questions correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Credit Card Bill Quiz answers - October 20

Here are all the Amazon quiz answers for today:

Question 1. How much should you pay on your credit card?

Answer: You should pay the total due amount

Question 2. What is the best way to improve your credit score?

Answer: Make credit card payments on time

Question 3. Can you pay your credit card bill through any UPI?

Answer: Yes

Question 4. Having a low credit score is a good thing.

Answer: No

Question 5. Now you can pay credit card bills on Amazon.

Answer: Yes

Also Read | Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun Answers For October 10, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Image credits: Shutterstock