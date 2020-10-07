Amazon Fashion Quiz Answers For October 7th; Stand A Chance To Win Rs 1,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Fashion Quiz for October 7th is live now, and 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs 1,000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide an opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. So, let us check out the questions and answers for today's Amazon Fashion quiz.

Amazon Oppo f17 Pro Quiz information

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: Rs 1,000

Amazon quiz date: October 7th

Winners list declaration date: To be announced

How to play Amazon Pay Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Lucky winners will be rewarded with Rs 1,000 for answering all the questions correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period and a total of 10 winners will be selected. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

amazon fashion quiz answers

Question 1: Which kind of clothing item does 9 yards refer to?

Answer: Saree

Question 2: What will Amazon fashion offer during Great Indian Festival?

Answer: All of The Above

Question 3: Which of these fashion brands will be on sale during Great Indian Festival?

Answer: All Of The Above

Question 4: Which one of the below is a sports brand? Hint – Its also a large cat species found in the mountains of North and South America.

Answer: PUMA

Question 5: What is the offer on Amazon Fashion during Great Indian Festival?

Answer: Upto 80% Off

