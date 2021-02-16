Amazon February Quiz Answer And Win Rs 20,000, February 16 2021

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon February Quiz Answer and Win Quiz where users can answer a few simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon February Quiz Answer and Win Quiz for February 16, 2021, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Amazon February Quiz Answer and Win Quiz prize: Amazon Pay balance Rs. 20,000.

Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz began on February 12, 12:59 PM IST and it will end on February 28, 11:59 PM IST.

The quiz began on February 12, 12:59 PM IST and it will end on February 28, 11:59 PM IST. Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest.

Amazon February Quiz Answer and Win Quiz: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win Amazon Pay balance in the Amazon Quiz today. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Amazon February Quiz Answer and Win Quiz' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in the Amazon February Quiz Answer and Win contest.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon February Quiz Answer and Win Quiz answers - February 16

Here are the Amazon February Quiz Answer and Win Quiz answers for February 16:

Question 1. As per few sources, the oldest record of what being sent was a poem written by a French duke Charles to his wife in 1415?

Answer: Valentine

Question 2. For the first time in 34 years, the famous Surajkund Crafts Mela, held in which state has been cancelled?

Answer: Haryana

Question 3. Which of these organisations operating under the Ministry of Defence, celebrated its 45th raising day on February 1st, 2021?

Answer: Indian Coast Guard

Question 4. 12th February is celebrated as ______ day to observe the birth anniversary of the father of evolutionary biology. Fill in the blanks

Answer: Darwin

Question 5. National Science Day is observed on 28th February in India to commemorate the discovery of an effect named after which scientist?

Answer: CV Raman

Question 6. Tom Brady, a legendary American football player, created history by winning his 7th Superbowl. For which team did he win his 7th Superbowl?

Answer: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Question 7. In February 2019, which of these Bollywood movies released that won a record 13 Filmfare Awards?

Answer: Gully boy

Question 8. On February 2nd, 1990 the 30 year old ban on the African National Congress was lifted by which President?

Answer: FW de Klerk

Image credits: Amazon app