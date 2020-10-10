Amazon Great Indian Festival Secret Doors Quiz Answers For October 10

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Great Indian Festival Secret Doors quiz where users can enter into a door presented in the contest and answer a few simple questions for a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Secret Doors quiz for October 10, 2020, is live now, and the winners will be eligible to win prizes like Amazon Pay balance, Bose Speaker or a Samsung TV. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Secret Doors quiz.

Amazon Secret Doors quiz details

Amazon Secret Doors Prize: Rs 1,50,000 Amazon Pay balance, Bose Speaker or a Samsung TV

Rs 1,50,000 Amazon Pay balance, Bose Speaker or a Samsung TV Amazon quiz date: October 10, 00:01 PM to October 11. 11:59 PM IST

October 10, 00:01 PM to October 11. 11:59 PM IST Winners list declaration date: To be announced on October 30

To be announced on October 30 Total Number of winners: 4

Amazon quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

There are a number of different prizes that participants can win in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Secret Doors quiz. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Secret Doors quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account).

Step 3: To enter the Amazon Secret Doors quiz, just click on 'FunZone' from the app menu and tap on the 'Amazon Secret Doors Quiz'

Step 4: Select one of the doors and proceed to spin the wheel.

Step 5: After spinning the wheel, you will be asked one question to claim your prize.

Step 6: If you answer the question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Secret Doors quiz answers - October 10

You will be asked only one of the questions listed below:

Question 1. Which is the national animal of India?

Answer: Tiger

Question 2. Which city is known as the Silicon Valley of India?

Answer: Bengaluru

Question 3. Which month of the year has the least number of days?

Answer: February

Image credits: Amazon