Amazon Guess And Win T20 Fever Quiz Answers: Win Galaxy M51 & Mi Smart Band 4

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Guess and Win T20 Cricket Fever Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for September 30, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Samsung Galaxy M51 and Mi Smart Band 4. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Mi Smart Band 4.

Today’s Amazon Guess and Win T20 Cricket Fever Quiz Information

Amazon Guess and Win T20 Cricket Fever Quiz Prize:

Sony Headphones & Weekly Bumper Prize

Amazon Quiz Date: October 2, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 12 am – 11:59 pm

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a Mi Smart Band 4 & Weekly Bumper Prize of Samsung Galaxy M51 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date

Amazon Guess and Win T20 Cricket Fever quiz answers

Cricket Fever:

Question: Which of these is NOT a field position in cricket?

Answer: Shot Put

Prediction:

Question: Who will make more runs today?

Answer: MS Dhoni (This is our prediction, you can predict as per your instincts)

