Amazon Launchpad Quiz Answers, December 12: Answer And Win Amazon Pay Balance Rs. 10,000

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon Launchpad Quiz where users can answer a few simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Launchpad Quiz for December 12, 2020, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon quiz answers.
Participants can win Amazon Pay balance in the Amazon Quiz today. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.
Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)
Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.
Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Amazon Launchpad Quiz' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.
Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in the Amazon Launchpad Quiz.
Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.
Here are all the Amazon Launchpad quiz answers for December 12:
Question 1. Amazon Launchpad India started in the year ___
Answer: 2016
Question 2. Which store from Amazon Launchpad helps to view videos to understand products better?
Answer: Watch & Shop
Question 3. Amazon Launchpad brands are known for their ______ products
Answer: All of the above
Question 4. Amazonlaunchpadin is the Instagram page of Amazon Launchpad
Answer: Yes
Question 5. Amazon Launchpad showcases products from _______
Answer: Startups
