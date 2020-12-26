Amazon Looking Back At 2020 Quiz For December 26 2020: Check Out The Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for December 26, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Rs.10,000 Amazon Pay reward. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes can be anything from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Here, you will know about the looking back at 2020 quiz answers Amazon quiz. Check out:

Amazon Looking Back at 2020 Quiz

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM.

Step 4: Click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: Answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Quiz Answers

Question 1 of 5: Which of these sports events happened in 2020 with no audience in the stadiums? Answer 1 is- IPL

Question 2 of 5: When Twitter asked people to describe "2020 in one word", which Indian brand replied with "Move On."? Answer 2 is- Fastrack

Question 3 of 5: Which popular web series of 2020 was released as a sequel to the Karate Kid films? Answer 3 is- Cobra Kai

Question 4 of 5: Barcelona's Liceu opera hosted a unique concert in 2020 where they filled its 2,292 seats with what? Answer 4 is- Plants

Question 5 of 5: At the 48th International Emmy Awards, which Indian series won the 'Best Drama' award? Answer 5 is- Delhi Crime



