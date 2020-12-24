TFT Jarvan - What You Need To Know About The Exemplar Of Demacia, Prince Jarvan?

The 2009 released multiplayer video game League of Legends has been enjoying popularity worldwide since its inception. This game is abbreviated as LoL or League by the players. The main aim of the players in this game is to destroy the Nexus that is situated at the base of the opposing team. However, the Nexus is heavily protected with defensive structures.

TFT

Riot Games that created League of Legends made TFT as a spinoff to League. This has also gained popularity among the users. One needs to make a team of powerful members who will fight on their behalf. The player has the aim to win against seven opponents in the game. The last person standing is declared as the winner.

Jarvan build

Prince Jarvan belongs to the Lightshield Dynasty and is also the heir to the throne of Demacia. He has been bestowed with the title of The Exemplar of Demacia. His real name is Jarvan Lightshield IV. Jarvan is among one of the most popular champions in the game. He has been raised as a paragon of the best virtues of his nation. As a result, he is forced to balance the high expectations that have been placed on him with his desire to fight on the front lines. Jarvan build instils inspiration in his troops with his great courage and immense determination. He takes the duty to raise the family’s colours. In the meanwhile, he reveals his true nature as a leader of the people of Demacia.

Jarvan builds TFT has different abilities that make him the perfect leader of the people of Demacia. The abilities that Jarvan build TFT have in the game include martial cadence, dragon strike, golden aegis, cataclysm, and Demacian standard. All these abilities make him powerful and he can fight off his opponents easily in the game.

Jarvan counter

Despite having great fighting and combating abilities, Jarvan also has some weaknesses. There are some opponents against whom he is weak. The strongest Jarvan counter includes Kindred who has a win rate of 49.48% and a play rate of 3.61%. The other counters include Jax, Volibear, Zac, Warwick, and Twitch

