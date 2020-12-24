Genshin Impact Rime Worn Fragment: Know All About How To Get These New Fragments

Genshin Impact is an open-world action role-playing game that allows the player to control one of four interchangeable characters in a party. Switching between characters can be done quickly and during combat which allows the player to use several different types of skills and attack combinations. Here, you will know all about how to get rime worn fragments in Genshin Impact.

Also read | Genshin Impact 1.2 Patch Notes Add New Characters, Weapons And Dragonspine Location

Rime Worn Fragment in Genshin Impact

Also read | Genshin Impact: How To Unlock The Dragonspine Statue Of The Seven?

To get Rime-Worn Fragments and Crystals in Genshin Impact, the first thing you need to do is to complete the quest Festering Desire. Once you accomplish this, the enemies of Dragonspine will start dropping these two new items.

Rime-Worn Fragments and Crystals are part of Act I of The Chalk Prince and Dragon Event, and these two items are needed to complete it. Now, in order to find these items, you will need to defeat enemies on the Dragonspine region and only in this region. Going to the Mondstadt and Liyue regions will not give you these items. Out of the two materials, fragments are a lot easier to gather even though you will have to defeat a lot of enemies to gather a decent amount of it.

Genshin Impact 1.2 Update

Repeat a Domain without having to leave and re-enter: In Version 1.2, Travelers will be able to choose to repeat a Domain challenge from inside the Domain. No more leaving and re-entering.

Missing out on Domain and Ley Line blossom drops: The developers have improved the Domain and Ley Line Outcrop rewards system. From Version 1.2, you won't have to collect the drops yourself because they'll be added straight to your Inventory.

Dialogue auto-play option: An auto-play option for dialogue will be added in Version 1.2.

When the Auto option is selected, a dialogue will automatically progress to the next line once the current line's audio finishes playing. When dialogue options appear, it will pause to allow Travelers to respond, then continue to auto-play as before.

View dialogue for quests I have already completed: Version 1.2 adds the Travel Log section to the Archive. All dialogue (text and audio) from previously completed Archon Quests and Story Quests will appear here.

This way, Travelers can re-read and playback the dialogue from completed quests.

Progress interrupted when a player quits the game: Travelers are free to leave Co-Op Domains at any time without interrupting the battle for other Travelers.

Also, during Co-Op sessions, the host will be able to disband the Co-Op Team just by returning to Single Player Mode.

After the team is disbanded, Travelers' own game progress will be restored.

New rewards: Travelers will be rewarded with 1 Acquaint Fate each time they ascend a character at level 20, 50, or 70.

And for any previous characters that Travelers have ascended, you can claim the Acquaint Fate rewards from the Ascension Materials Preview screen

Also read | PUBG Mobile India Release Date: Know About The Status Of PUBG Mobile In India

Also read | TFT Katarina Build: Everything You Need To Know About Champion Katarina