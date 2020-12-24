Tarkov 12.9 Patch Notes Bring New Weapons And Important Bug Fixes

Battlestate Games has rolled out a new patch update for its multiplayer first-person shooter, Escape from Tarkov. The new Tarkov 12.9 update began rolling out on December 24 at 11.00 AM Moscow time. Developers have confirmed that the update installation process on the company's end will require about 4 hours; however, the time could be extended if required.

The update brings plenty of new content and features to the game such as new weapons, gameplay improvements, and a lot more. Here's a look at everything arriving with the Tarkov 12.9 patch update.

Tarkov patch notes

Here is a look at the official Tarkov patch notes:

Added and changed

Woods expansion

PMC initial gear sets have been reworked

Customization of head and voice has been added for when you create a character. As of now, it is only two new heads for each faction added. You can’t change head and voice after the character is created. You will be able to do it only after profile reset or Tarkov wipe

Added skill Immunity

Reworked Metabolism

Reduced the volume of steps and interaction with vegetation

Added chance to cause bleedings to the ammunition. Now some ammo can cause heavy or light bleeding more often than other rounds

Now some face shields and glasses will reduce the time of blindness effect from flashbang rounds and grenades.

Players will be receiving letters with a supply package for the first 7 days of playing

Added “All” button in the purchasing menu when buying from dealers via Flea market. Now you can select all available items with a single click

Filters in the W-List tab are now modified separately and do not affect other Flea market tabs

“Enter” button now confirms the action in most dialogue windows

Slot highlighting when dragging items in your inventory can now be turned off

Equipped armbands are now unlootable and can’t be lost upon death

The letter with the reward for the exit in cooperation with the Scav will now come with a slight delay

Containers will apply restriction filters to mods installed on the transported object. That is putting amount with a thermal sight installed on it into a secured container is not allowed anymore

New equipment and clothing have been added: PMC tops and bottoms, body armour, rigs, Smoke balaclava, and tops for the Scavs

Characteristics of a large number of weapon mods have been changed

The Jaeger quests have been simplified

Updated some quests: changed execution conditions, starting conditions, rewards

The bonus of recoil reduction from the recoil control skill and weapon relates practical skills have been reduced

The character overweight will begin at 35 kg. It was previously set at 40

Purchase limits for certain ammo from dealers have been increased

New weapons and ammunition

KRISS Vector SMG in both 9х19 and .45

Mk-18 mod 1 Mjölnir DMR in .338 LM

SIG MCX Assault rifle in .300 Blackout

UMP SMG in .45

Various new weapon mods

.300 blk, .338 Lapua Magnum ammunition

AI

Fixed bots hanging behind stationary weapons

Fixed a bug where Killa could not hear the enemies approaching from behind

Other various bot fixes and optimizations

Optimization

Animation optimizations for interfaces

Optimizations of sounds in RAM

Server optimizations

Fixed

Aiming a GL40 with Reflex sights

The position of the character's body when blind firing was not reset after opening the inventory

Blinding was imposed even if the player used a thermal imager

The stationary machine gun was removed from its mount if the player used it while in the blind firing position

It was possible to use the tops and bottoms of the opposite faction

The nickname could not be changed if the new nickname was 15 characters long

The range value of the sight did not change immediately after alignment if the weapon had two sights on it

A duplicate weapon could hang behind the player's back for a few seconds after changing weapons

Some pants had the equipped gun hanging outside the holster during the fitting on the Ragman service screen

The observer did not see the player checking the fire mode on his weapon

Weapon presets

It was impossible to delete the overwritten preset

Wrong mods were installed on the weapon if the build was initiated during a save process

Failed to redeem all available items in the lot if the player attempted to purchase items over the limit

Failed to interact with the inventory in a raid if the player had previously disassembled the weapon via the context menu

When reactivating the exit with the hermetic door at the location Reserve, the siren stopped working earlier than it should have

The sensitivity while aiming down sights changed when putting and removing sights from the weapon

A character was performing a light grenade throw only by double-pressing the RMB

Uninformative message about the lack of space in the stash when transferring items from the letter on 'Receive all'

The “Found in raid” status for the weapon would not update if you would put non-found in raid weapon mod on the gun

Incorrect information about the level of mastering in the weapon inspector.

The price of 1 item decreased by 1 ruble if a player bought several of the same items from a dealer.

The azimuth was missing if the player opened the pause menu with a compass in his hands.

The camera could go through the body of other players

Missing messages in group chat

Various server errors

Various minor fixes

Various localization fixes

Various location fixes

Image credits: Battlestate Games