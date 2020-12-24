Tarkov 12.9 Patch Notes Bring New Weapons And Important Bug Fixes

Battlestate Games has rolled out a new patch update for its multiplayer first-person shooter, Escape from Tarkov. The new Tarkov 12.9 update began rolling out on December 24 at 11.00 AM Moscow time. Developers have confirmed that the update installation process on the company's end will require about 4 hours; however, the time could be extended if required.
The update brings plenty of new content and features to the game such as new weapons, gameplay improvements, and a lot more. Here's a look at everything arriving with the Tarkov 12.9 patch update.
Also Read | Genshin Impact: How To Unlock The Dragonspine Statue Of The Seven?
Tarkov patch notes
Here is a look at the official Tarkov patch notes:
Added and changed
- Woods expansion
- PMC initial gear sets have been reworked
- Customization of head and voice has been added for when you create a character. As of now, it is only two new heads for each faction added. You can’t change head and voice after the character is created. You will be able to do it only after profile reset or Tarkov wipe
- Added skill Immunity
- Reworked Metabolism
- Reduced the volume of steps and interaction with vegetation
- Added chance to cause bleedings to the ammunition. Now some ammo can cause heavy or light bleeding more often than other rounds
- Now some face shields and glasses will reduce the time of blindness effect from flashbang rounds and grenades.
- Players will be receiving letters with a supply package for the first 7 days of playing
- Added “All” button in the purchasing menu when buying from dealers via Flea market. Now you can select all available items with a single click
- Filters in the W-List tab are now modified separately and do not affect other Flea market tabs
- “Enter” button now confirms the action in most dialogue windows
- Slot highlighting when dragging items in your inventory can now be turned off
- Equipped armbands are now unlootable and can’t be lost upon death
- The letter with the reward for the exit in cooperation with the Scav will now come with a slight delay
- Containers will apply restriction filters to mods installed on the transported object. That is putting amount with a thermal sight installed on it into a secured container is not allowed anymore
- New equipment and clothing have been added: PMC tops and bottoms, body armour, rigs, Smoke balaclava, and tops for the Scavs
- Characteristics of a large number of weapon mods have been changed
- The Jaeger quests have been simplified
- Updated some quests: changed execution conditions, starting conditions, rewards
- The bonus of recoil reduction from the recoil control skill and weapon relates practical skills have been reduced
- The character overweight will begin at 35 kg. It was previously set at 40
- Purchase limits for certain ammo from dealers have been increased
Also Read | WoW Patch Notes December 22: Hotfix Patch Adressess Issues With Dungeons, NPCs And More
New weapons and ammunition
- KRISS Vector SMG in both 9х19 and .45
- Mk-18 mod 1 Mjölnir DMR in .338 LM
- SIG MCX Assault rifle in .300 Blackout
- UMP SMG in .45
- Various new weapon mods
- .300 blk, .338 Lapua Magnum ammunition
AI
- Fixed bots hanging behind stationary weapons
- Fixed a bug where Killa could not hear the enemies approaching from behind
- Other various bot fixes and optimizations
Optimization
- Animation optimizations for interfaces
- Optimizations of sounds in RAM
- Server optimizations
Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 1.06 Patch Notes Remove Save File Size Limit; Memory Management Improved
Fixed
- Aiming a GL40 with Reflex sights
- The position of the character's body when blind firing was not reset after opening the inventory
- Blinding was imposed even if the player used a thermal imager
- The stationary machine gun was removed from its mount if the player used it while in the blind firing position
- It was possible to use the tops and bottoms of the opposite faction
- The nickname could not be changed if the new nickname was 15 characters long
- The range value of the sight did not change immediately after alignment if the weapon had two sights on it
- A duplicate weapon could hang behind the player's back for a few seconds after changing weapons
- Some pants had the equipped gun hanging outside the holster during the fitting on the Ragman service screen
- The observer did not see the player checking the fire mode on his weapon
Weapon presets
- It was impossible to delete the overwritten preset
- Wrong mods were installed on the weapon if the build was initiated during a save process
- Failed to redeem all available items in the lot if the player attempted to purchase items over the limit
- Failed to interact with the inventory in a raid if the player had previously disassembled the weapon via the context menu
- When reactivating the exit with the hermetic door at the location Reserve, the siren stopped working earlier than it should have
- The sensitivity while aiming down sights changed when putting and removing sights from the weapon
- A character was performing a light grenade throw only by double-pressing the RMB
- Uninformative message about the lack of space in the stash when transferring items from the letter on 'Receive all'
- The “Found in raid” status for the weapon would not update if you would put non-found in raid weapon mod on the gun
- Incorrect information about the level of mastering in the weapon inspector.
- The price of 1 item decreased by 1 ruble if a player bought several of the same items from a dealer.
- The azimuth was missing if the player opened the pause menu with a compass in his hands.
- The camera could go through the body of other players
- Missing messages in group chat
- Various server errors
- Various minor fixes
- Various localization fixes
- Various location fixes
Also Read | Fortnite Green Arrow Skin Set To Arrive With Next Fortnite Crew Pack
Image credits: Battlestate Games