How To Get The Streetsweeper Shotgun In Cold War And Warzone? Check Out The New Shotgun

COD Cold War has gained massive popularity. The game has generated a lot of hype when the PS5 adaptive triggers were showcased with Cold War Guns. This game is their latest installment to the Black Ops Franchise. The best part of the Call of Duty games is that they are interconnected in a way. Any new Call of Duty game that releases, COD Warzone features some content like weapons, locations, and more from the new game. Warzone and Cold War have shared a lot of content and among that, there is a new Shotgun in Cold War. Players have asked how to get the Streetsweeper shotgun.

How to get the Streetsweeper Shotgun in Cold War and Warzone?

A new shotgun in COD Cold War has been featured in the Warzone weapons collection. The Streetsweeper Shotgun is one of the best shotguns in Cold War and has now been added to Warzone too. Players have been trying to figure out how to unlock this shotgun in Cold War and Warzone.

To unlock this weapon in Cold War, the players need to unlock it in Warzone. After unlocking the shotgun in Warzone, players will be able to play with the weapon in Cold War too. Here’s how to unlock Streetsweeper Shotgun in Warzone:

Players need to 3 kills without dying in 15 different matches using a shotgun. Completing this task will unlock the Streetsweeper shotgun in Warzone and Cold War. Players can use this weapon in Cold War Zombies.

The Streetsweeper shotgun is the best shotgun in Cold War apart from its reload speed. The weapon takes an unrealistic amount of time to reload, but when it is done, it can absolutely ballistic on the opponents, it is a strong weapon to have in the player’s arsenal and it is advisable for players to switch it with a different one when the ammo is over, rather than waiting for it to reload.

Cold War Story Campaign

The game is set in the early 1980s of the cold war era and revolves around a conspiracy of a peculiar character called Perseus who aims to destabilize the world. The players will be able to progress through the heavily detailed cold war-esque places such as Moscow, Berlin, Turkey, and Vietnam through the single-player campaign of Call of Duty Black OPs Cold War.

Players will have the joy of reuniting with their favorite characters as Call of Duty Cold War brings the favorite characters such as Hudson, Mason, and Woods back for this installment to the franchise. Call of Duty Cold War will also feature a fresh roster of Cold war era weapons for the players to enjoy. Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Cold War is also available on the next-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

