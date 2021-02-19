Amazon Movie Mania Quiz Answers, February 19: Answer And Win Rs 10,000

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon Movie Mania Quiz where users can answer a few simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Movie Mania Quiz for February 19, 2021, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Amazon Movie Mania Quiz prize: Amazon Pay balance Rs. 10,000.

Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz began on February 19, 12:00 AM IST and it will end on March 05, 12:00 PM IST.

Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest.

Amazon Movie Mania Quiz: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win Amazon Pay balance in the Amazon Quiz today. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Amazon Movie Mania Quiz' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in the Amazon Movie Mania contest.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Movie Mania Quiz answers - February 19

Here are the Amazon Movie Mania Phones Quiz answers for February 19:

Question 1: Along With Dilip Kumar, who holds the record for most Best Actor Awards at The Filmfare Awards?

Answer: Shahrukh Khan

Question 2: Amitabh Bachchan has won The National Award for Black, Paa And Piku, but for which film did he win his first National Award?

Answer: Agneepath

Question 3: Which of these award ceremonies was first held in 2000- and venues have included London, Sun City, Amsterdam, Dubai, Macau Etc.?

Answer: IIFA

Question 4: At the 66th National Film Awards, which two actors were both given The National Film Award for Best Actor?

Answer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal

Question 5: Recently, the 2021 Critics Choice Awards were given, Pankaj Tripathi received a Best Supporting Actor Award for which film?

Answer: Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Question 6: Can you book movie tickets on Amazon?

Answer: Yes

Image credits: Amazon app