Amazon Pay Quiz Answers For September 28 2020: Answer For A Chance To Win Rs 10,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for September 28, 2020, is live now and 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs 10000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide an opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. So, let us check out the questions and answers for today's Amazon Pay quiz.

Also Read | Amazon Luna VS Google Stadia: Know More About These Two Cloud Gaming Services

Amazon Pay Quiz information

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: Rs 10,000

Amazon quiz date: September 28, 2020

Amazon quiz time: 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners list declaration date: Winners will be announced on September 29, 2020

How to play Amazon Pay Quiz?

Step 1: The Amazon Pay Quiz is an Amazon App-only quiz, so we suggest you download and install the app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Now, open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account or create a new one if you do not have an existing Amazon account.

Step 3: Click on the menu icon and select 'FunZone'

Step 4: Select 'Amazon Pay' and start answering the questions by tapping the “Start” button.

Also Read | Amazon Unveils New Ring Cam To Add An Extra Layer Of Security To Cars

Amazon Pay Quiz answers

Question 1. Which of the following can be done via Amazon Pay UPI?

Answer: All of the above

Question 2. Where does money get credited when you send it through Amazon Pay UPI to another UPI handle?

Answer: Bank account linked to the receiver's UPI handle.

Question 3. Which of the following is needed to pay anyone via Amazon Pay UPI?

Answer: UPI PIN

Question 4. For a Gas Cylinder booked on Amazon, where would you receive the delivery from the distributor?

Answer: At your doorstep

Question 5. Which of the following Insurance Premiums can be paid on Amazon?

Answer: All of these

Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers Today, September 27 2020: Amazon Oneplus 8 Pro Quiz Answers

Amazon Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Lucky winners will be rewarded with Rs 10,000 for answering all the questions right. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period and a total of 10 winners will be selected. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Also Read | Amazon Ring Home Surveillance Drone Announced; Know All About The Drone

Image credits: Shutterstock